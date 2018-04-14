BLOEMFONTEIN - The Democratic Alliance has welcomed the "keen interest" by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate the alleged fraud and misappropriation of R3 million allocated by the national department of arts and culture (DAC) to the Free State department of sport, arts, culture, and recreation (DSACR) to convert Struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s house in Brandfort into a museum.

The DA wrote to the SIU on the April 12 requesting them to investigate these allegations, DA Free State leader Patricia Kopane said on Sunday.

"On Friday 13 April 2018 I met with the SIU Free State provincial head Mr Bulumko Stemele who acknowledged the receipt of the DA’s complaint, explained the process that needs to be followed in order to determine whether the matter falls within the SIU jurisdiction, he was confident this matter falls within their jurisdiction and committed to reverting to the DA in seven days," she said.

Over the past decade, in excess of R11 million was budgeted at various times by the provincial and national departments of arts and culture of which R3 million was indicated to be expenses to date. This was according to feedback received from the public protector. However, nothing could be shown for these expenses.

"The DA will continue to hold DSACR to account in honour of the late mama Winnie and the people of Brandfort," Kopane said.

African News Agency/ANA