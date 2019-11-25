DA member of parliament Jacques Smalle. Picture: Facebook

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance welcomed the raid by the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) on the offices of the Lepelle Northern Water Board in Polokwane on Monday morning. The raid centres around alleged corruption in the multi-billion rand water infrastructure project in Giyani, in Limpopo province.

The main opposition SA said allegations of corruption had plagued the project since inception, leaving some 50 villages around Giyani with no potable water.

"Currently residents have to walk for up to five kilometres to carry contaminated water back to their houses," DA member of parliament Jacques Smalle said.

He said he believed the project was just one example of wide-spread corruption that has incapacitated government departments in Limpopo.