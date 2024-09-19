DA welcomes SUI probe into Gauteng Department of Human Settlement tender scandals, urges swift action

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has voiced satisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision of authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe allegations of serious maladministration at the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements. This comes after Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the SIU to investigate allegations of maladministration of two tenders in the Gauteng Department of Human Settlement last week.

Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson said the proclamation mandates the SIU to investigate allegations of maladministration of two tenders. “The SIU will investigate the following contracts, the procurement of, or contracting for goods, works and services about the construction of 150 ablution and sanitation infrastructure and facilities at Sicelo Shiceka informal settlement: Phase 1 and Evaton.” He said they will also investigate the construction of 180 walk units at Sicelo Shiceka extension five.

“The probe will also examine whether the payments for these contracts adhered to National Treasury guidelines and ascertain whether the payments were irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditures or financial losses for the Municipality or the state.” Kganyago said the proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that occurred between April 1, 2017 and September 13, 2024, as well as any related activities before April 1, 2017 and after the date of the proclamation that is pertinent to the matters under investigation or involves the same persons, entities, or contracts. “Beyond investigating maladministration, corruption, and fraud, the SIU will identify systemic failures and recommend measures to prevent future losses,” Kganyago said in a statement.

Meanwhile, DA’s Gauteng shadow MEC for Human Settlements, Mervyn Cirota, expressed the hope that there will not be another prolonged investigation that leads to no prosecutions. “The proclamations authorise the SIU, an independent statutory body that investigates allegations of corruption at government-run institutions, to recover any financial losses suffered by the State.” Cirota said all corruption and maladministration cases must be dealt with as soon as possible, so that the culprits can be brought to justice.