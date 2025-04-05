‘DA yet to decide if it will remain in the GNU,' says leader John Steenhuisen

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said the party has not decided whether it will remain in the Government of National Unity (GNU) . “Whether we stay in the GNU or not is a matter for the federal executive to decide,” Steenhuisen told the media in Phoenix during the party’s campaign in KwaZulu-Natal.

Steenhuisen confirmed that the DA held an initial meeting of its Federal Executive over Thursday and Friday, but no decision has been made.

"The FedEx will continue to meet and assess the current situation." This comes after the government, led by the African National Congress (ANC) passed the 2025 National Budget without the DA’s support.

This follows the passing of the controversial 2025 National Budget by the ANC-led government, which received support from smaller parties, including those outside the GNU.

In response, the DA has filed court papers challenging the budget’s passage. Steenhuisen also mentioned that he received letters from business leaders expressing concern over the country’s future, citing potential instability if a minority government were to form.



"There could be a minority government that would function from parliamentary sitting to parliamentary sitting, with uncertainty about whether there is a majority," he said.

"That's no way to run a government. We need to ensure that whatever we're doing is in the best interest of the country." He emphasised that the DA’s federal executive is waiting to see how events unfold before making a final decision.

"I can't answer your question about whether we’re in or out yet. At this stage, we’re waiting to see how things unfold," Steenhuisen said. Earlier, IOL News reported that ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula criticised the DA for not supporting the 2025 National Budget, calling the party “arrogant and disrespectful.” “The arrogance of the DA needs to be addressed. They are arrogant, and that’s all I can say. They are arrogant and have no respect,” Mbalula said at the ANC’s smart membership card rollout in Diepsloot on Friday.

Mbalula expressed frustration over the DA’s actions in the GNU after voting against the budget. He suggested the DA must now decide whether to remain in the coalition. “The ball is in the DA’s court. They’ve chosen their path, and they must analyse and decide on the implications,” Mbalula said. “If you say you don’t want a budget at all costs, you walk, and nobody said you must walk. It cannot be our burden. They’ve decided.”

Mbalula added that the DA’s refusal to support the budget indicates the party is no longer aligned with the ANC-led GNU. “It is their burden. They must answer for it. If you don’t participate in a process to formulate a budget and the budget passes, what does it mean for you? You can’t have it both ways. But it’s not our burden, it’s theirs,” Mbalula said. [email protected]