Tshwane - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has adopted a constitutional amendment which will ensure that DA members elected to executive positions and who lack competence can be recalled.

The amendment states that the member will be given a chance to make representations and will have to resign within 48 hours. Failure to do so will lead to the cessation of their membership.

The resolution was tabled and adopted on Sunday at the DA's federal congress under way at the Tshwane Events Centre in Pretoria.

This comes after the party became embroiled in a conflict with Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille and failed to remove her. De Lille's future as a DA member and mayor has been hanging in the balance following various allegations, including security upgrades at her residence, mismanagement, and corruption. She has already survived a motion of no confidence brought against her.

But the resolution is not expected to affect De Lille whose disciplinary process had already begun before the congress. Before the amendment, the party’s federal council had no powers to compel a public representative to be removed from public office.

African News Agency/ANA