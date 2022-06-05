Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, June 5, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Dada Morero elected the new ANC chairperson of Joburg

Greater Johannesburg Region African National Congress (ANC) newly elected chairperson Dada Morero. Picture: Boxer Ngwenya

Greater Johannesburg Region African National Congress (ANC) newly elected chairperson Dada Morero. Picture: Boxer Ngwenya

Published 1h ago

Share

Delegates rejoiced at the ANC Greater Johannesburg Regional Conference in Centurion after the results of the newly-elected leadership was announced.

It was a blow-by-blow tussle for the chairperson’s seat as the outgoing regional secretary Dada Morero went head-to-head with the acting chairperson Eunice Mgcina.

Story continues below Advertisement

Initially, Morero was in a heated contest with the late and former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane who passed away in May. To fill in the space of Moerane, delegates nominated Mgcina for the chairperson’s position.

Presiding over the nominations processes, Terry Tselani the former IEC chairperson announced the five top positions of the ANC Greater Johannesburg region on Saturday.

He said positions would be chairperson, deputy chairperson, secretary, deputy secretary and treasurer.

More on this

The Johannesburg region results went as follows: for chairperson Dada Morero won by 153 votes, beating Eunice Mgcina who obtained 143 votes.

For the deputy chairperson, Simon Motha won by 153 votes beating Phosana Mngqibisa with 143 votes. Secretary, Sasabona Manganye received 150 votes narrowly beating his competitor, Justice Ngalonkule, with 146 votes.

The deputy secretary’s position saw Loyiso Lungayeni-Masuka receive 164 votes while Nomoya Mbokodo Mnisi obtained 132 votes.

Story continues below Advertisement

Lastly, for the regional treasurer’s position, Maxwell Nedzamba topped with 166 votes and Sihle Ngubane acquiring 130 votes.

The newly elected ANC Johannesburg Region leaderships names are:

Chairperson - Dada Morero

Story continues below Advertisement

Deputy Chairperson - Simon Motha

Regional Secretary - Sasabona Manganye

Deputy Regional Secretary - Loyiso Lungayeni-Masuka

Story continues below Advertisement

Regional Treasurer - Maxwell Nedzamba

Furthermore, the newly-elected leadership is expected to address the delegates with the the new chairperson closing the conference.

[email protected]

Current Affairs

Related Topics:

ANCCity of JoburgIECIndependent Electoral CommissionJohannesburg JoburgElections

Share

Recent stories by:

Kamogelo Moichela