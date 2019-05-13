The DA said it would be reviewing its organisational structure in preparation for the 2021 local government election. Picture: Itumeleng English/ African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Monday that it would be reviewing its organisational structure in preparation for the 2021 local government election. The party recorded a drop of 1.4% in voter support at last week's general election, bringing its current support to 20.77%. In the 2014 general election, it received 22.3% voter support.

But the party's deputy federal chairperson, Athol Trollip, said that it was now even more committed to building One South Africa For All - the DA tagline - and in so doing rejecting racial mobilisation.

Trollip said that going forward, the party leaders and branches would be on the ground working with citizens to keep them informed.

"There will be a review of the organisational structure and how we can best operate as a party that occupies governments that serve around 15 million people, and the way we campaign. This review will be in consultation with all stakeholders of the party," Trollip said.

"We will never celebrate the loss of voters. We are not blind to support in some areas nor are we deaf to the voices of those who chose to support another party in this election.

"Where the losses occurred, we will work on regaining the trust of the people as we head into the 2021 local government elections, this starts with two by-elections taking place in Nelson Mandela Bay as early as Wednesday; this will be the start of winning back the Bay."

Trollip also said that DA leader Mmusi Maimane would remain at the helm until the party's next federal congress in 2021.

"There has been much speculation about the future of our leader, Mmusi Maimane. We would like to state that Mr. Maimane remains our leader until a federal congress scheduled for 2021 decides otherwise," Trollip said.

"Any talk of a change of a leadership before a federal congress must be dispelled. As the leadership of the party, at both a national and provincial level, we are unambiguous in our support for Mr. Maimane, who has led the DA with exemption since the 2015 Nelson Mandela Bay Federal Congress, and his unopposed election in 2018."

African News Agency (ANA)