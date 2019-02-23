Johannesburg - Democratic Alliance supporters and VIPs have started streaming into the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg ahead of the party's 2019 elections manifesto launch on Saturday. Earlier, the DA said its ''Manifesto for Change'' was a culmination of consulting South Africans and its party structures at all levels.

''We are the only party to grow in every democratic election cycle, and we are confident that we will continue in this direction. Our Manifesto for Change is not just words on paper, it is a practical programme of action which outlines the change we will bring after the 2019 general elections and the change we have brought over the past 13 years in government,'' DA Gauteng leader John Moodey said on Friday.

The manifesto would outline the DA's plans on the economy, jobs, the public service, education, healthcare, issues facing women, land, economic and structural redress, the arts, science and technology, and state-owned enterprises.

The 30 000 capacity stadium would be ''painted in blue". "Our members and supporters in Gauteng will fill the stadium, and we look forward to also welcoming our activists from Limpopo, Free State, Mpumalanga, and the North West, where we have been mobilising. We are certain that we fill the stadium, so much so that we have made provision for an overflow area,'' Moodey said.

The Rand Stadium is filling up and the mood is jovial.



You don't have any reason whatsoever not to come to Rand Stadium for the #DAmanifesto launch.



It's happening! pic.twitter.com/TPjKRONrpv — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 23, 2019

The DA dance competition is in full swing at Rand Stadium. 🕺



The #DAmanifesto launch, izokumangaza! pic.twitter.com/nfBamNRoV2 — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 23, 2019

DA leader Mmusi Maimane would be the main speaker and present the manifesto. Musicians, such as TDK Macasette, Ricky Rick, Moonchild, Kurt Darren, and Soweto's Finest, would entertain the crowds.

