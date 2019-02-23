Johannesburg - South Africans have a chance to allow the Democratic Alliance to bring real change in their lives, DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimang said on Saturday.

''We hope South Africans will listen to what we have to say and ask questions as to whether we can continue in this country as things are for another five years or whether we need change. Change that will ensure better border security and control, better health services, a professional police service, and a change that will ensure that there is no unemployment in every household,'' Msimang said ahead of the DA 2019 elections manifesto launch in Johannesburg on Saturday.