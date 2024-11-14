Danny Jordaan: DA and EFF call for full investigation into SAFA finances and leadership overhaul

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have both called for urgent action following the arrest of South African Football Association (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan on charges of fraud. This comes after Jordaan, along with SAFA Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling, have been accused of misappropriating R1.3 million in association funds for personal gain.

The DA has welcomed the arrest, while the EFF insists that the investigation must be far-reaching, probing the full extent of financial mismanagement under Jordaan's leadership. The DA has long criticised the leadership of Jordaan and Hluyo, accusing them of treating SAFA's finances like their personal chequebooks. In a statement, Joe McGluwa, the DA's spokesperson on Sport, Arts, and Culture, condemned the alleged abuse of funds and called for the immediate removal of both Jordaan and Hluyo to restore integrity and accountability within SAFA.

"Jordaan and Hluyo’s actions have damaged the integrity of SAFA and eroded public trust in South African football. ‘’Their alleged misconduct warrants immediate action to restore confidence in SAFA’s leadership. We call for their removal to ensure that SAFA can begin the necessary process of rebuilding itself on a foundation of transparency and ethical management,’’ McGluwa said. The DA has campaigned for investigations into SAFA's finances, and the arrest of the two men marks a significant development in their ongoing efforts to highlight corruption within the association.

McGluwa emphasised that these allegations underscore the deep-rooted governance issues at SAFA, particularly its lack of transparency and accountability at the highest levels. The EFF, on the other hand, expressed no surprise at Jordaan’s arrest, accusing him of being a corrupt figure and an ANC proxy with no real football experience. According to the EFF, Jordaan's tenure has been marked by neglect of grassroots football development, financial mismanagement, and a focus on personal gain rather than the needs of the sport.

Leigh-Ann Mathys, the EFF’s spokesperson, said: ’’We have long identified Jordaan as a corrupt ANC-deployee in SAFA, who has no sophisticated knowledge of football or sports in general, and exists in the association as a proxy for corrupt ANC interests. ‘’It has been a wonder for all logical citizens of this country how someone can move from being the mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay to the president of a footballing association without any verifiable track record in football." The EFF is particularly critical of how SAFA’s funds were allegedly used for personal protection and public relations services without board approval, rather than being directed towards football development.

The party has also raised concerns about a lack of gender equity in South African football, citing the persistent wage gap between men’s and women’s football and the neglect of lower-league football. Mathys called for an independent and thorough probe into SAFA's financial activities during Jordaan’s tenure, with a focus on the procurement processes and payments made to service providers, which the EFF believes may be linked to the ANC. The party is adamant that an investigation should reveal whether these financial dealings benefited the ruling party or its affiliates.

Both parties agree that under Jordaan’s leadership, football in South Africa has suffered significant setbacks, particularly at grassroots level. Development programs have been scarce, and the country's football talent pool has struggled to grow due to poor management. The DA highlighted the contributions of businessmen like Patrice Motsepe and sports figures like Dr Irvin Khoza and Dr Kaizer Motaung, who have taken matters into their own hands to support the sport, while the SAFA leadership has remained stagnant.

Under Jordaan’s watch, South African football has also faced challenges regarding transparency in player bonuses and salaries, particularly when the national teams participate in international competitions. The DA and the EFF both stress that such a lack of financial transparency has contributed to a lack of trust in SAFA’s management. The DA and the EFF both agree on one key point: the urgent need for change at the top of SAFA.