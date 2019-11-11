Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance's Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela will no longer be contesting to be elected as the leader of the DA.
The news of Madikizela's withdrawal were revealed on Monday, a week after he first threw his hat in the ring.
Those still in the race include DA Parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen and DA Gauteng member for the provincial legislature Makashule Gana.
The race to elect a new leader followed the resignation of Mmusi Maimane. Athol Trolip who was federal chairperson also resigned.
The DA will head into an early conference in April.