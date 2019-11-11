DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela withdraws nomination from party's leadership race









DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance's Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela will no longer be contesting to be elected as the leader of the DA. The news of Madikizela's withdrawal were revealed on Monday, a week after he first threw his hat in the ring. Those still in the race include DA Parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen and DA Gauteng member for the provincial legislature Makashule Gana. The race to elect a new leader followed the resignation of Mmusi Maimane. Athol Trolip who was federal chairperson also resigned. The DA will head into an early conference in April.

On his resignation, Maimane said: "And in the end we have come to the conclusion that despite my best efforts, the DA is not the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building One South Africa for All. It is with great sadness that in order to continue the fight for this vision I so strongly believe in, and the country I so dearly love, I today tender my resignation as leader of the Democratic Alliance. I will continue in the role as parliamentary leader until the end of the year, after which the party will go to Congress to elect new leadership," Maimane said.

Maimane was elected as leader of the party in May 2015 taking over from Helen Zille. He has faced tough criticism over his handling of a variety of challenges that have gripped the party. He was criticized for not being decisive enough in handling Zille's colonialism tweets matter.

However, the party's poor performance and loss of support at this year's general elections fuelled speculation about his future in the party.

His departure followed the resignation of Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. Mashaba resigned following Helen Zille's election as the chairperson of the DA federal council.

Mashaba's said Zille's election signalled a win for a faction in the party that had values he could not align with.

The Joburg mayor will remain in office until November 27 when a successor is chosen.