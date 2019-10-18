Rustenburg - The CEO of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Paul Boughey resigned on Thursday, ahead of the party's crucial federal council at the weekend.
In his resignation letter, Boughey said it was the right time to hand over the baton and to allow the leadership and new chair of the federal council the space to chart their own course.
"The DA is going through an important phase of self-reflection, this is a necessary process in order to strengthen itself," Boughey said.
"I am always struck how much criticism the party and its leadership come under, when all too often so much of this critique is made blissfully unaware of how complex and important the DA and its cause is to South Africa.
"I have no doubt, that the leadership and broader membership of the DA will rise to this moment, that it will re-calibrate and come back even stronger to face the challenges of election 2021 and beyond," he said in a statement.