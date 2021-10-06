DA's election posters in Phoenix are shameful and fascist in nature, says ANC in KZN

Durban - The DA has continued to come under fire for its election posters with a “racial slur” that were put up in Phoenix, north of Durban, as part of electioneering ahead of the November 1 local government elections. The posters which read “The ANC called you racists” and “The DA calls you heroes” have been slammed, with some claims that they are in reference to the murder of 36 Black South Africans in Phoenix, during the civil unrest that engulfed KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng, in July this year.

In an interview with a television news channel, DA leader John Steenhuisen denied that his party was referring to those of the predominantly Indian community, who took the lives of the 36 people. “There were Black, White and Coloured, and Indian South Africans, who stood on those barricades when this government retreated in the face of violence of their own internal making,” Steenhuisen said. In the interview, Steenhuisen went on to say that other political parties had marched through Phoenix, holding up posters referring to all Indians as racist, claiming that this was done by some ANC leaders and “everyone in the ANC, who painted that entire community with the same brush”.

“Yes there were vigilantes in that community and the law must take its course, that’s why I’m saying they’re not my heroes, they didn’t defend the rule of law, they didn’t defend the Constitution, they took the law into their own hands. “The heroes in that situation are the South Africans who stood in the front line and the ANC’s response is that they painted the entire community of Phoenix as racist Indians, marching down the streets holding placards, saying all Indians are racists. “Those people have a lot to answer for. These are individuals and people in that community who stood up for themselves and stood up when this government let them down. The only people calling people racist were the ANC and the EFF in that instance,” Steenhuisen said.