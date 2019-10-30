The assurance by Steenhuisen comes as rival opposition party the EFF and political analysts say Maimane was pushed out of the DA for his tough stance on the ANC and Ramaphosa.
Maimane was behind exposing the fact that Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign for the ANC presidency in 2017 received a controversial donation of R500 000 from Bosasa.
The revelation was followed by a probe initiated by Maimane, who asked Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane to look into the matter.
During Mkhwebane’s probe, a trove of banking details from the CR17 campaign were leaked and names of donors laid bare. Included among those who donated to the campaign were known DA funders and supporters.