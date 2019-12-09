Durban - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said on Monday night that Eskom's announcement that the country would move to stage 6 loadshedding was a threat to national stability.
He called on president Cyril Ramaphosa and energy minister Gwede Mantashe to cease with their respective "platitudes" and "dithering" when it came to embattled power producer Eskom, which had earlier in the evening announced stage six.
"The country is asking what exactly is going on, and we deserve full transparency on this threat to national stability.
"In these extraordinary circumstances, we call for parliament to urgently be reconvened in order for president Ramaphosa to address parliament and the nation on this escalating crisis. The president must come clean on exactly what the structural problems at Eskom are and how his government plans to address them within the coming days.
"In this light, the president should swiftly postpone his upcoming international trip to Egypt, scheduled for tomorrow, 10 December. There is severe trouble at home, and Ramaphosa must attend to that ahead of all other engagements," said Steenhuisen.