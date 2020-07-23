DA’s Mbali Ntuli back in hospital after Covid-19 related complications

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Former DA Youth leader Mbali Ntuli was re-admitted to hospital on Thursday after experiencing Covid-19 related complications. She had earlier this week revealed that she was in the process of recovering from the coronavirus after she had been hospitalized. Ntuli, who is also running to become DA leader, had tested positive for the virus recently. She is running against DA interim leader John Steenhuisen and the party’s Gauteng leader John Moody.

However, she revealed on her Facebook page on Thursday morning that she had returned to hospital.

“I'm back in hospital today after feeling extreme pain in my chest from last night.

“Doc (doctor) says my one lung sounds softer, has ordered a chest X-ray and put me on a drip. I feel fine except for feeling like there's a giant pulsating rock in my chest making it hard to move‬,” she wrote.

Her campaign spokesperson Sam Mgobhozi confirmed that Ntuli had returned to hospital for checkup for what might be related to Covid-19 ailment.

“They are checking her for the complications after the Covid. She had fully recovered because she had spent two weeks (after being discharged from hospital), and she was fine.

“But I can confirm that she had gone for checkups and that she suspects that it is Covid-related and that she would wait to hear more from the doctors,” said Mgobhozi.

Revealing her infection on Wednesday, Ntuli said in a statement: “I have just started recovering from Covid-19. However, despite this I still infected members of my family, and a partner who has become incredibly sick,” said Ntuli.

She said as a result of infection, she experienced the worst sickness in her entire life, but she said she was lucky to have access “greater medical care and resources to self isolate”.

She said she and her partner had to be hospitalised because of the severity of the virus symptoms.

Mgobozi said Ntuli’s partner was “fine”.

Political Bureau