Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Democratic Alliance provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango has challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the charge by petitioning for FW de Klerk to be stripped off the Nobel Peace Prize he was awarded in 1993 following his comments about apartheid not being a crime against humanity.
Mncwango, speaking to Independent Media on Tuesday, also called on De Klerk to issue an apology live on national television as he had used a similar platform to air his divisive views on February 2 in an interview with the SABC.
He said that Ramaphosa’s silence on the issue, at a time when South Africans needed his leadership and voice on the contentious issue, was worrying because more than ever South African society needed to be united.
On De Klerk, Mncwango said that he believes that he had been faking “all these years and now the true colours are coming out” and that if he had genuinely been remorseful in the early 1990s, for having presided over apartheid, he would have known that it was a crime against humanity even back then.
He said that De Klerk’s apology, through his foundation, was not a genuine apology because he was reacting under pressure from the public backlash due to his comments.