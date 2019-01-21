Minister Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: GCIS

DURBAN - The DA spokesperson on state capture, Natasha Mazzone, said in a press statement on Monday that she would be laying charges against environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane on Tuesday for her alleged role in "state capture". Mazzone also called on president Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Mokonyane with immediate effect.

This follows "damning allegations levelled against her at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture this past week," said Mazzone.

"In his testimony, former Bosasa COO, Angelo Agrizzi, revealed under oath that over a span of several years minister Mokonyane allegedly received an amount totalling R50 000 on a monthly basis from the company. He also revealed that Mokonyane received a list of gifts which included eight lambs, 12 cases of frozen chicken, four cases of spirits and various premium brand brandies, at the end of each year.

"Clearly Mokonyane is a minister compromised and cannot be trusted to serve in the best interests of the people,"said Mazzone.

Mokonyane had "undoubtedly" played a "central role" in aiding and abetting the "capture" of South Africa, said Mazzone. "The president must do the right thing and suspend her without any delay as she must be held accountable for her actions."

"Now is not the time for internal party politics, Ramaphosa either has a choice to allow state capture to fester, or to suspend a highly compromised individual from his cabinet and set an example," she said.

The DA would not waiver in its commitment to ensure that all those implicated in corruption were investigated and brought to book, she said.

"It is for this reason I will be laying criminal charges against minister Mokonyane at the Parkview Police Station [on Tuesday]," said Mazzone.