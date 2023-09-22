DA's Solly Msimanga calls for Rand Water CEO to be fired over Joburg water crisis

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has launched a petition calling for the removal of Rand Water chief executive Sipho Mosai. "The DA calls on the CEO of Rand Water to do the honourable thing and resign. Failing which, the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, should fire the CEO," he said.

This comes after several parts of Gauteng have been without water for almost two weeks. Hospitals and other essential institutions are affected by the crisis. "This can no longer be tolerated and it is time that Rand Water is held to account for its failure and human rights abuse," he added. Rand Water is a water utility that supplies potable water to the Gauteng province and other areas of the country. It is believed to be the largest water utility in Africa.

Msimanga said the utility was yet another rudderless ship given its consistent failures to prepare for the increased demand for water and also address its malfunctioning organisation. He said that all municipalities in Gauteng have been saddled with a water shortage crisis that is not of their making. "Due to the lack of maintenance and management of their water reticulation system Rand Water has caused massive water shortages in Gauteng that have left some residents without water for over a month," he said.

Msimanga claimed that the utility failed to communicate with the municipalities and residents of Gauteng about the water shortage. He also said that it was shifting the blame to municipalities instead of taking it and coming up with solutions to overcome the crisis. He said they could no longer sit by idly and watch as millions of residents of Gauteng have their human right to access water being trampled on. [email protected]