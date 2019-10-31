Cape Town - New DA interim Parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen has appointed senior party MP Natasha Mazzone as the new Chief Whip.
Mazzone had served in various positions in the DA benches, serving in the communications committee and later public enterprises portfolio committee.
In a statement on Thursday Steenhuisen said Mazzone will resume the position immediately and Jacques Julius will remain deputy Chief Whip.
In another development DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi has been appointed Parliamentary counsellor to the party Parliamentary leader.
Steenhuisen said he was looking forward to working with Mazzone.