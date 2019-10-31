DA's Steenhuisen appoints Natasha Mazzone as party's new Chief Whip









Senior party MP Natasha Mazzone has been appointed as the party's new Chief Whip. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - New DA interim Parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen has appointed senior party MP Natasha Mazzone as the new Chief Whip. Mazzone had served in various positions in the DA benches, serving in the communications committee and later public enterprises portfolio committee. In a statement on Thursday Steenhuisen said Mazzone will resume the position immediately and Jacques Julius will remain deputy Chief Whip. In another development DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi has been appointed Parliamentary counsellor to the party Parliamentary leader. Steenhuisen said he was looking forward to working with Mazzone.

“I look forward to working alongside Natasha as we strive to build a stronger opposition that will vigorously hold the executive accountable while offering real policy and legislative alternatives to get South Africa working again,” said Steenhuisen.





Steenhuisen was nominated unopposed for the position of Parliamentary leader of the DA at the weekend following the resignation of Mmusi Maimane.

Steenhuisen had resigned as Chief Whip as his term was linked to that of Maimane.

But he said he will contest the position of interim federal leader in the next three weeks and subsequently leader at the DA congress in April next year.

