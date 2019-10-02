Cape Town - Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen on Tuesday lambasted the Institute for Race Relations for weighing in on reported tensions within the official opposition party around its leadership.
In a scathing statement, Steenhuisen told the IRR it should give up the pretense of being a non-profit organisation and openly enter politics after it endorsed an article that argued Alan Winde, the current premier of the Western Cape, should replace embattled Mmusi Maimane as DA leader.
The article, in the Daily Friend, argued that Winde would be a game changer for the party because choosing a white man as party leader would unite it in its "unashamedly non racial purpose".
The IRR issued a number of tweets reprising sentences from the article, to which it added the hashtag #JointheIRR.
"'The seeds of the DA’s recovery has been planted by a white man in the Western Cape.’ Alan Winde should be the new leader of the DA. Stand with the IRR at #JoinTheIRR or SMS your name to 32823 (SMSes cost R1, Ts and Cs apply)," read one of the tweets.