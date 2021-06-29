Daughters stand with Jacob Zuma saying he is not afraid of jail

Durban - Two of Jacob Zuma’s daughters have taken to Twitter and publicly voiced their support for him after the Constitutional Court sentenced him to a direct and unsuspended 15 months in prison. First to tweet was Duduzile Zuma, the twin sister of Duduzani Zuma, who said her father is not afraid of jail.

"Amandla! Just Spoke To My Father, @PresJGZuma Is In High Spirits And Has No Fear. We Have A Choice Between Serving Our Time In Jhb Or Nkandla… Of Course We Have Chosen To Be Close To Home. Lockdown Or No Lockdown We Will Escourt You To Serve Your Time. ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽," she tweeted. This was in reference to the fact that Zuma himself said he is not afraid of going to prison for his defiance of the Constitutional Court instruction for to him to appear before the Zondo Commission. Another member of the Zuma family, Thuthukile Zuma, tweeted a picture of the former president and said Zuma all the way.

“Nxamalala. All day every day. ❤️❤️❤️🖤💚💛 ,” she tweeted. Not immediately available for comment was Nkosentsha Shezi of RET Forces. The grouping has always been behind Zuma during his legal and political battles. Further to sentencing the former president to 15 months in prison, the Constitutional Court ruled that he must surrender himself either to Nkandla police station or Johannesburg central police within five calender days. If he fails to surrender himself as ordered, the SAPS should arrest him and take him to jail.