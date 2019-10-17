Deputy President David Mabuza will embark on a working visit to Norway to participate at the Nordic-Africa Business Association Summit, his office said. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Johannesburg - Deputy President David Mabuza has apologised to the country for the load shedding. Eskom started implementing load shedding on Wednesday due to the constraints on the grid. While answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, Mabuza said the government was doing everything in their power to fix the power utility.

However, he assured South Africans that the blackouts would not last for too long and apologised to businesses and students. "When it comes to the current load shedding, as government we must apologise to business and students who could not write," said Mabuza.

He vowed the problem will be attended to.

Eskom is currently sitting on a huge debt.