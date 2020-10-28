David Mabuza denies involvement in R124m land deal graft while he was Mpumalanga premier

Pretoria - Deputy President David Mabuza on Wednesday said he is not aware of any investigation into him, cited in the in media reports, but he would co-operate with law enforcement agencies should there be questions that need his response. Independent Media reported that ANC MP and former state security minister Bongani Bongo, Mabuza and ambassador Siphosezwe Masango are being investigated for corruption in Mpumalanga, where Mabuza was the premier of the province. According to the Independent Media report, the investigation is linked to the human settlements department where Masango was the MEC. As the former premier of Mpumalanga, Mabuza said he welcomed the progress made on the Special Investigating Unit’s investigation into the Mpumalanga human settlements land procurement issue. “We welcome progress that law enforcement agencies continue to make in the fight against corruption,” Mabuza said.

He appealed to the South African public to allow the law to take its course without hindrance, “and should extend their support to our law enforcement agencies in carrying out their work by providing them with any evidential information that they might be aware of to expedite the investigation process”.

Mabuza said the fight against corruption remains central to the work of the current administration, as South Africa embarks on the reconstruction and recovery of the economy.

Mabuza said the alleged events fall within the period that he was serving as the premier of Mpumalanga, but that he would like to “categorically deny any involvement and condemn any attempt to drag his name in any form or capacity into the criminal conduct under investigation”.

Meanwhile, Bongo and his brother Joel were released on R10 000 bail each after appearing at the Mbombela Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The Bongo brothers appeared with 10 co-accused on 69 charges related to more than R124 million paid by the Mpumalanga government to acquire farms as far back as 2012, and alleged kickbacks that flowed to officials for inflating the prices.

They will return to court on March 4.

African News Agency (ANA)