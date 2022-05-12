David Mabuza faces questions in Parliament on KZN floods, Eskom

Cape Town - Deputy President David Mabuza is facing tough questions in Parliament and the rebuilding of KwaZulu-Natal after the massive floods is on top of the agenda. The government has said it has injected R1 billion in relief measures for the province.

But the opposition said it has not seen the R1bn allocated for KZN. However, President Cyril Ramaphosa had said after the R1bn, they would put in more money in relief measures and rebuild thousands of houses that were damaged. The bridges, schools and other infrastructure would have to be fixed.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said recently she will send in a team of experts to start work in doing real time audits to prevent the looting of the funds earmarked for the province. Mabuza is also facing questions on the design defects at Medupi and Kusile power stations. The coal-fired stations have been under construction since 2008 and they were supposed to have been completed a few years ago. But there have been delays in completing the stations. Eskom has this week implemented another round of load shedding as the power utility is facing pressure with its old fleet facing breakdowns and maintenance problems.

The deadline for completing Medupi and Kusile has been moved after not being completed on time and with cost overruns. Medupi and Kusile are expected to be completed in the next few years. Mabuza will also be asked about dealing with red-tape in government to allow businesses to operate. Ramaphosa has set up a task team in his office to deal with the issue of red-tape because it creates problems for businesses.