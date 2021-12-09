David Mabuza faces questions in Parliament on land reform, Eskom

Cape Town - Deputy President David Mabuza is facing questions in Parliament just days after the National Assembly failed to pass a Bill to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation. This is one of the questions Mabuza will face from members of the National Assembly on Thursday.

Members of Parliament wanted to know how the government was planning to deal with land reform. Al-Jamah-ah leader Ganief Hendricks has asked about the restitution process. The ANC has said land reform remained part of its agenda despite Parliament’s failure this week to approve the bill to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.

It has said there are other various legal instruments that would be used to make land available to the people. The ANC would have required a two-thirds majority to get the 18th constitutional amendment through the national legislature. Its 204 MPs voted in support of this law, but other parties rejected it.

Mabuza will also face questions on his recent trip to Russia. DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone is demanding answers on who he met in Moscow. Mabuza had previously said his trip to Russia was for medical reasons. This is not the first time he has travelled abroad to Russia for medical intervention. His first trip was in 2015 when he said he had been poisoned. Since then, he has visited the country several times. EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu wants Mabuza to answer questions about the government’s plan for Eskom. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced in his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement last month that state-owned entities would no longer be getting bailouts from the government.

Eskom has received bailouts in the past few years to ensure that grid was stable. But the country has been hit by blackouts over the past few months, with businesses complaining of losing billions of rand.