Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

JOHANNESBURG - South African Deputy President David Mabuza is going to attend the 50th anniversary of the independence of the Equatorial Guinea in Malabo, the presidency said on Thursday. Mabuza is expected to attend the Jubilee Celebrations on Friday, at the invitation of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of the Equatorial Guinea.

South Africa and Equatorial Guinea enjoy fraternal bilateral relations.

Mabuza's visit will further strengthen the existing bilateral relations between the two countries, and enhance economic cooperation, trade and investment, the presidency said.

The two countries are playing an important at multilateral level where they will both serve in the United Nations Security Council as non-permanent members during 2019.

* Receive IOL's top stories via Whatsapp by sending your name to 0745573535.

African News Agency (ANA)