David Mabuza refuses to enter fray over Scopa, Busisiwe Mavuso debacle

Cape Town - Deputy President David Mabuza has shied away from entering the fray on the Eskom fracas with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), where board member Busisiwe Mavuso was asked to leave the meeting. Mabuza said the country should push for Eskom to provide reliable electricity.

Mavuso was involved in a heated exchange with Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa, after she blamed the problems at Eskom on the mess created by the ANC. After Mavuso was told to leave the meeting, the debate continued until Hlengwa apologised for his conduct, after he had a meeting with members of the IFP national executive committee. Mabuza, who was answering questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday, said the board of Eskom must ensure the power utility was functional.

The country has been experiencing load shedding, after Eskom began implementing rolling blackouts this week. Mabuza, who leads the political task team on Eskom, said it was the duty of the board and senior managers to ensure there was reliable energy supply. He said there was no use in pointing fingers.

“All what we can request is that the board must do its work. The board must ensure that they deal with the problems that are affecting Eskom. Let us all work together. It’s pointless to point fingers at each other and leave the challenges. It’s up to this generation, which is confronted with this problem, to stand up and solve this problem. We will be failing the nation, we will be failing our people, if we continue pointing fingers at each other and not resolving the problem,” said Mabuza. He added that the work of the task team was to help Eskom as it is important that the country has stable electricity supply. [email protected]

