David Mabuza says report on July unrest and looting in KZN, Gauteng due soon

Cape Town - Deputy President David Mabuza says the panel of experts will soon table their report into the unrest that broke out in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng in July. Mabuza, who was answering questions in the National Council of Provinces, said he did not want to pre-empt the findings of the report.

But the report would be able to get to the bottom of what happened in July when the violence broke out leading to the destruction of businesses and infrastructure. Some of the businesses are battling to get back on their feet. President Cyril Ramaphosa had appointed a panel chaired by Professor Sandy Africa and former legal adviser to ex-President Thabo Mbeki Mojanku Gumbi.

However, Mabuza would not say when the panel would table the report. “On the panel that has been instituted by the president, the panel is working and we are waiting for their report. The report will be shared with yourselves. We may not rule out factors that may come out of the report. There are a number of reasons that can cause a protest, that can cause people to stay away from the elections,” said Mabuza. Mabuza began answering questions on a number of questions.