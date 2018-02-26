David Mabuza sworn in as deputy president of South Africa. Picture: Cindy Waxa/ African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - David Mabuza has been sworn in as South Africa's new deputy president in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

This came after President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle on Monday night that saw Malusi Gigaba being moved back to Home Affairs and Nhlanhla Nene as the new Finance Minister.

The changes to Ramaphosa's national executive were announced on Monday evening after the conclusion of an ANC NEC meeting at the weekend.

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was appointed as a Minister in The Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation.

Opposition parties called on the president to replace Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, Gigaba and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, among others.



Some of these ministers have been linked to allegations of state capture.

