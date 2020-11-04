David Mabuza to answer questions in the NCOP

Cape Town – Deputy President David Mabuza is appearing before the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday to answer questions affecting the state. Mabuza will face questions on service delivery and the state of some municipalities. Municipalities have for years been affected by a lack of service delivery. In Qwaqwa, communities recently protested over the lack of supply of water in the area prompting the government to intervene. MPs want to know progress made in this regard.

The NCOP has asked Mabuza on the Inter-Ministerial Task Team that was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa to look at the disruption of road projects in the country.

Ramaphosa said they would clamp down on disruptions as they impacted the economy.

The deputy president is facing a question on social cohesion following the outbreak of violence and tensions in Senekal in the Free State.

The small town became the centre of attention after a farm manager was allegedly killed by two men.

A group of farmers stormed the police station and tried to reach the accused.

In the ensuing drama a police vehicle was torched.

The EFF entered the fray and marched through the town.

The farmers then came out in numbers during the bail application for the men.

One man was granted bail and another was remanded in custody until the trial.

The tensions in the town led to political parties calling for calm in the area.

