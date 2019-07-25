Deputy President David Mabuza. File picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza will on Thursday brief Members of Parliament on his key delegated responsibilities. Mabuza, in his capacity as Leader of Government Business, will field questions for oral reply in the National Assembly, Parliament, Cape Town.

The first oral questions session on Thursday, will provide him with the opportunity to apprise MPs on his delegated responsibilities, a statement from the Presidency said.

"In line with key government priorities, Mabuza will for the next five years, amongst others, assist the president in coordinating efforts to stimulate and support rural and township economies," said the statement.

"The deputy president will also lead the process of implementation of the rapid response interventions to improve the delivery of government services to communities.

"Furthermore, the deputy president as champion of the 'anti-poverty programme', will lead initiatives to address poverty through integrated service delivery and enterprise development."

The Presidency said in addition, Mabuza remains the chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) - a structure that brings together government, civil society and the private sector to create a collective and comprehensive response to HIV, TB and STIs in South Africa.



Mabuza will also lead the National Human Resource Development Council, where the issue of jobless youth is a priority.

Land reform is another important matter that the deputy president will be charged with tackling.

"In this regard, Mabuza will coordinate efforts towards fast tracking the land reform programme. Furthermore, the Deputy President will also promote social cohesion initiatives including being patron of the Moral Regeneration Movement," said the statement.

The deputy president will be expected to, on regular occasions, apprise members of both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces on progress achieved by government in realising the set priorities.

The first session of oral replies by Mabuza to the National Assembly is scheduled 2 pm.

African News Agency (ANA)