Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: @GautengANC/Twitter

Johannesburg - David Makhura has been re-elected as Gauteng Premier. Makhura got the most votes during the Gauteng legislature's swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

The DA's Solly Msimanga had been nominated to stand against Makhura but lost out receiving only 32 votes while Makhura received 38 votes.

Makhura's re-election came as the ANC held onto Gauteng with a reduced majority following provincial and national elections on May 8.

The Gauteng legislature is expected to be closely watched as the ANC holds one seat difference from the opposition.

Makhura was not the only premier re-elected and sworn-in on Wednesday as various politicians were elected across the country.

In the Northern Cape, the ANC's Zamani Saul was elected as premier. In the North West Job Mokgroro was elected and in the Free State Sisi Ntombela was elected.

In the Western Cape Alan Winde was sworn-in and in the Eastern Cape, the ANC's Oscar Mabuyane was elected.

The ANC's Sihle Zikalala was elected as premier of KwaZulu-Natal.

Nationally, MPs were sworn-in on Wednesday. The election and swearing-in ceremony of the President are expected to take place on Wednesday afternoon.