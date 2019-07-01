State of the Province Address (SOPA) presented by the Gauteng Premier David Makhura at the University of Johannesburg Soweto Campus. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Following his return at the helm for a second term, Gauteng Premier David Makhura has no plan and "clutched at straws" in his state-of-the-province address on Monday, opposition parties said. Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) provincial leader Mandisa Mashego said Makhura borrowed ideas from her party's election manifesto.

"What he said is just grandstanding. We are not surprised that he gave a whole lot of things with nothing concrete or tangible...he was clutching at straws and stole a lot from the EFF manifesto. We said community health workers be in-sourced, in fact, all contracted workers should be in-sourced by the provincial government...they rejected our proposals."

Mashego said all that Makhura promised in his speech would never happen.

"We gave them proposals to decriminalise zama-zamas (illegal miners), waste pickers be formalised and recycling and environment management, sanitation and water management taken more seriously. In Emfuleni, it is still the defence force that is managing systems there...all the issues he raised today will never happen. He was just playing to the gallery."

Democratic Alliance caucus leader Solly Msimanga said the premier failed to inform residents what had been done so far.

"What we heard is him asking to be given time so that he can go and plan what to do. These are the people who have been in government since the dawn of democracy...and this is his second term, he should be telling us what has been done. I compared his first speech and this one today and I can tell you that very little has changed," said Msimanga.

He said the provincial government's continued stance against e-tolls was an election gimmick as Makhura could have launched an inter-governmental dispute against the user-pay system.

