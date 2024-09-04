David Skosana addresses National Assembly on rising extortion and poor economy

David Skosana of the MK Party addressed the National Assembly during a plenary session yesterday, raising concerns about the alarming rise in extortion cases across South Africa. He linked this increase to the country’s ongoing economic struggles, drawing comparisons to the “glorious years" of former President Jacob Zuma now MK leader.

“Extortion incidents have risen alongside unemployment, economic downturns, and a scarcity of opportunities," Skosana said. He continued, “Citizens are terrified of reporting crimes like extortion because some police are alleged to be involved.” According to recent data, extortion linked to construction mafias has disrupted over 70 infrastructure projects nationwide, resulting in millions of rands in losses​.

This surge highlights the broader economic challenges facing the country. As of Q1 2024, South Africa’s unemployment rate increased to 32.9%, exacerbating economic hardship, particularly among youth and township residents. Skosana criticised the South African Police Service (SAPS) for its failure to effectively address these issues, stating, “The lack of rigorous application of the laws enables rogue officers to engage in extortion with impunity.”

During his speech, Skosana cited a recent incident in the Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality where a contractor was extorted by individuals claiming to represent the community. They demanded employment opportunities and a protection fee of R50,000, threatening the contractor if payment was not made. Skosana used this example to illustrate the dire consequences of economic hardship and rising unemployment.

He also criticised the Democratic Alliance-led City of Cape Town, claiming that 64% of extortion cases in the country occur there. Skosana argued, “The DA’s policies have marginalised African communities from participating in the economy, leaving many jobless and desperate. “The phrase 'construction mafia' is now widely used in the media,” Skosana said, questioning whether major industry players like Group Five and Murray & Roberts were being examined for possible extortion activities or if the spotlight was only on smaller companies.