Johannesburg - The basic education department (DBE) has slammed "fake news and false media reports" that are misleading and causing harm to debate on the comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) section of the life orientation curriculum in schools.
"False reporting by some media organisations and fake news have created unnecessary confusion and anxiety among parents in particular," the department said in a statement on Sunday.
"The department therefore wishes to distance itself from a series of images that have been circulated on social media in recent weeks. These images are not part of the books produced by the department," it said.
The department was aware of a lobby group against CSE that was creating misleading social media posts and feeding the public "contaminated information".
"One of the many images shows adults in bed with graphic details. Another piece of fake news says the department will distribute condoms with stationery in 2020. There is also a video of an individual spreading wrong and potentially harmful information."