DBE fires and takes action against teachers found guilty of gross misconduct

THE Department of Basic Education (DBE) has fired 11 teachers, including those charged with sexual assault against pupils.

The South African Council for Educators (SACE) said it investigated 443 cases against teachers, ranging from assault to theft, sexual harassment against pupils and teachers, and sexual violence against pupils. In its annual report before Parliament, SACE said some of the teachers were found guilty of sexual violence. In Gauteng, there were four teachers who were fired for sexual assault charges; followed by Mpumalanga, with three teachers who were removed for severe assault of pupils and locking a pupil in a storeroom. In the North West, Western Cape and the Free State, three teachers were fired for sexual assault against pupils.

“As can be seen, the 11 teachers removed from the register of practising teachers committed serious offences, pertaining to sexual misconduct and several assault of pupils, all cases which have had the effect of bringing the teaching profession into disrepute. A total of nine of these cases were indefinite removal and committal of their names to the Department of Social Development, wherein they are entered into a register of persons that are unfit to work with children,” said SACE in the report. SACE also said it was investigating 443 cases during the last financial year. But there was a decline in the number of cases reported, when Covid-19 forced the country to go into lockdown in March.