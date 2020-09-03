DD Mabuza tells MPs he will subject himself to lifestyle audit

Cape Town - Deputy President David Mabuza has promised to subject himself to the lifestyle audit after it was announced by the President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address. Mabuza told MPs on Thursday he was willing to be subjected to the lifestyle audit. Ramaphosa announced in the Sona last year that they wanted to conduct lifestyle audits for senior officials in the public sector. But he will start with himself and members of his Cabinet before the process moves down to provinces and municipalities. This was part of a measure to fight corruption in the country.

DA MP Tim Brauteseth asked Mabuza if he was willing to face lifestyle audits.

"There was an announcement by the president that lifestyle audits will be carried out by this administration. If that is done, all of us will be subjected to that decision by the president," said Mabuza.

"If all systems are agreed all of us are going to present ourselves. There are no qualms and fussies about that," he said.

Mabuza also said he will reconvene the meetings that he was forced to cancel due to ill-health.

He was absent from work for a month and missed some of the sessions in Parliament to answer oral questions.

"We must pick up where we ended. We must call on those meetings, like this Friday we are having the Inter-Ministerial Committee on land reform," said Mabuza.

He added that the outbreak of the coronavirus also took much time of the Cabinet as their meetings were held even on weekends to deal with the crisis.

"I must say the Covid-19 problem took almost all our time. The national coronavirus command council, if we give you the list of our meetings, the command council dominated the meetings," he said.

Political Bureau