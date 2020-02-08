Durban - UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says the official end of apartheid on February 2 1990, came soon after he had been castigated by former president FW De Klerk, when he released political prisoners ahead of the national government.
Holomisa spoke to Independent Media this week as the country marked 30 years since De Klerk announced the end of apartheid.
The former military leader of Transkei said De Klerk had flown down to Transkei early in January specifically to “castigate” him.
He said his sin was to be ahead of the national government in putting a moratorium on the death penalty and releasing political prisoners without consulting him.
“He said ‘why are you doing this, taking unilateral decisions’, but we told him that ‘we are independent’ and that this is a party of change, and asked if he was joking by talking about the need for change, and he went back to Pretoria.