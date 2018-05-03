Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille vows to launch a court application against DA to release evidence on which a probe into her leadership was based. File picture: Tracey Adams/ANA

Cape Town - Embattled Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille on Thursday said she would launch yet another court application against the Democratic Alliance, this time to release the evidence on which an internal investigation into her leadership was based.

De Lille, who risks expulsion from the party, has gone to court to challenge the findings of the Steenhuisen report. She now accuses the party of withholding a letter and a cellphone message on which the report was based to stymie the court challenge.

The case was meant to be heard on Thursday but was postponed, according to De Lille because the party refused to provide the relevant documentary evidence.

The investigation was headed by the party's chief whip in Parliament, John Steenhuisen, and informed the DA's decision to sanction De Lille for misconduct.

"Without the full record of evidence and a proper investigation, the Steenhuisen Report can only amount to a collection of feelings and baseless anecdotes," De Lille said.

"I have now been forced into the position of having to launch yet another separate court application in order to get the documents which the DA has been using to smear my name. "

African News Agency/ANA