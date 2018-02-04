Cape Town - Embattled Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille on Sunday denied allegations she had tried to solicit a R5 million bribe from businessman Anthony Faul.

On Sunday, reports emerged that charges of bribery and corruption had been laid against De Lille over allegations she had sought money from the Vanderbijlpark businessman in exchange for her support of his company's bid to provide fire extinguishers to Cape Town's informal settlements.

According to eNCA, De Lille attempted to solicit the bribe in 2012.

De Lille, who faces a motion of no confidence brought by her own party, in a statement denied the allegations against her and questioned the timing of the charges.

"I deny and reject the reported allegations with the contempt it deserves. The timing of this latest move raises many questions such as why this man, Faul is conveniently coming forward now when the DA is charging me for other matters.

"Firstly, why did he go to the DA first instead of going to the police? Why did he wait almost five years to make these allegations? This seems to be the latest of a string of moves to taint my name by clutching at anything and informing the media before allegations are properly tested."

De Lille further said: "I have repeatedly asked for a fair process yet the handling of this matter and the treatment towards me are clearly attempts to sway public perception against me instead of giving me a fair opportunity to state my case and to test the allegations properly."

"It is becoming increasingly obvious that the concerted efforts to damage my reputation and the haste to get rid of me is reaching desperate heights each day."

The embattled mayor added that she had not been notified of the charges by the South African Police Service (SAPS) but added that should they have been laid against her, she could cooperate.

