De Lille explains why Beitbridge border fence will not be fixed

PUBLIC and Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille on Tuesday ruled out the fixing of the Beitbridge border post.

Responding to questions in the NCOP, De Lille said the acting director-general sent a technical assessment team to make an assessment of the extent of the border fence.

She said the technical team found the fence not fit for purpose and was not compliant with specifications.

“The department has taken a decision not to entertain repairs to the existing fence. It will lead to irregular expenditure.

De Lille said any work on the border fence would be located on the border management solutions in consultation with the Department of Defence.