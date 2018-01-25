Cape Town - An axe may fall on City of Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille as the Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus in a meeting voted in favour of a motion of no confidence in her.

DA caucus decided by an overwhelming majority of 84 votes to 59 and one spoilt vote that it has lost confidence in De Lille.

This comes after councillor Mercia Kleinsmith requested an urgent meeting with the DA caucus to discuss a motion of no confidence in De Lille.

Kleinsmith accused De Lille of disobeying caucus discipline and rules by proposing water tariffs during the previous council meeting.

She said De Lille’s behaviour during weeks “which she criticised the DA and its management‚ to the extent that it appears that she does not consider herself part of the DA or at least considers herself more important than it and above the rules of the party‚” said Kleinsmith.

She further accused her of contradicting DA policies and values‚ and disregarding instructions of DA leaders.