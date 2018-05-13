Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has slammed comments by Patricia De Lille about Councillors JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg as sexist and racist.

"To say the text message she sent to Ms Limberg to influence the appointment of the City Manager emulated from “Xanthea and Smith under the pillowcase” is disgusting, even for her," said Natasha Mazzone, the deputy chairperson of the DA federal council.

"These comments are in line with Ms De Lille’s modus operandi of bullying and trying to discredit anyone who will expose her for what she has done."

JP Smith

Axed mayor De Lille said the claims that she attempted to influence the decision to appoint Achmat Ebrahim as City manager emanated from “Xanthea (Limberg) and (JP) Smith under the pillowcase”.

She called on Limberg, who is Mayco member for informal settlements, water and waste services; and energy, to explain why she had kept quiet about the SMS for the past five months, even though her lawyers had asked for it.

Xanthea Limberg

“Is it because of her handlers telling her? She is instructed by her handlers. All of a sudden now it is appearing. I am also wondering where the SMS appeared. It appears from Xanthea and Smith’s pillowcase,” said De Lille.

The DA called on De Lille to submit her cell phone for forensic analysis if "she strongly believes that the SMS that she sent Limberg, clearly showing her interference in the appointment processes of Achmat Ebrahim as Cape Town City Manager, does not hold up."

"Ms De Lille seems to have built up a long track record of bullying, intimidation and victimising anyone who questioned or opposed her," the DA said in the statement.

IOL