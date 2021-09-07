De Lille says R47 billion in overall investment potential of transport Strategic Integrated Projects

The overall investment potential of transport projects falling within the Strategic Integrated Projects (SIP), is estimated at around R47 billion, with an estimated 42 500 job opportunities to be created. This was revealed by Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille when she made a ministerial briefing on infrastructure to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

De Lille’s briefing covered the work done on the 62 projects that were approved by the Cabinet and published in a government gazette as Strategic Integrated Projects last year. She said four projects have already been completed, with the two N3 projects and the N1 Musina Ring Road in Limpopo in the construction phase. De Lille said the R20 billion investment in the N3 National Road upgrade was currently being implemented by the Department of Transport and the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The project of widening a section of the N3 for the construction of the Camperdown Interchange in KwaZulu-Natal commenced earlier this year. Around R82.5 million has already been spent on this project which has also created 237 jobs so far,” she said. The minister also said another N3 project currently under construction was the road upgrade between Dardanelles and Lynnfield Park in KwaZulu-Natal. “The investment into this project, so far, stands at R126 million while 248 people from surrounding areas have been employed on this project. This hugely important project is progressing well as it is on budget and on time.”

De Lille said the arterial, also known as the Durban-Free State-Gauteng logistics and industrial corridor and the road upgrade project, would strengthen the logistics and transport corridor between South Africa’s main industrial hubs. She said it would also improve access to Durban’s export and import facilities and raise efficiency along the corridor. “It also advances our transformation imperatives. To date, 31 subcontractors have been contracted on these two important road upgrade projects,” De Lille said.