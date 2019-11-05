Parliament - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is seeking to recover R1.3 billion in stolen public funds.
This was revealed by Minister of Public Works Patricia de Lille in Parliament on Tuesday when answering oral questions.
De Lille was part of a delegation of ministers in the economics cluster answering questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).
She said the SIU was busy with criminal investigations into more than 72 cases of corruption in her department.
The unit wants to recoup that money from those implicated to corruption.