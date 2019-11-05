De Lille says SIU investigating 72 cases of corruption in Public Works dept









File image: IOL Parliament - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is seeking to recover R1.3 billion in stolen public funds. This was revealed by Minister of Public Works Patricia de Lille in Parliament on Tuesday when answering oral questions. De Lille was part of a delegation of ministers in the economics cluster answering questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). She said the SIU was busy with criminal investigations into more than 72 cases of corruption in her department. The unit wants to recoup that money from those implicated to corruption.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit has also been roped in to assist the unit with the recovery of the money.

She said they were busy with the reconfiguration of the department so that they can detect acts of corruption.

De Lille also said the government has released state land for land reform purposes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza have said they were releasing state-owned land for restitution and redistribution.

Mabuza also told the NCOP two weeks ago that they will publish the list of people who are benefitting from this process.

The land reform programme has been driven by Mabuza, who chairs an inter-ministerial committee.

But Ramaphosa said last week they will ensure that this process was done in a fair manner.

Political Bureau