De Lille to institute action against officials for hiding damning report

Cape Town – Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille is furious after learning that department officials hid a report from her for almost a year. De Lille raised the alarm over the slow maintenance progress at the parliamentary precinct and requested an auditing firm to conduct an assessment.

The total costs for the parliamentary prestige projects amounts to R497 million. The department is responsible for ensuring that government buildings can function properly for the benefit of the public, and to ensure that public funds are spent where they are meant to be spent. In October 2019 De Lille said she commissioned an independent assessment after making an observation of the slow progress on prestige refurbishment projects such as refurbishment of the NCOP building, including electrical installations, work on the parliamentary precinct, upgrades of office buildings, and routine maintenance to parliamentary villages and structural repairs to the Old Assembly Building.

About 10 months later, in August last year, the department appointed the BDO auditing firm to conduct an assessment on the slow progress of the projects. The firm submitted a draft report to the department in October last year and the final report was submitted in November 2020. However, the report never landed in the hands of De Lille. “I will be writing to the acting Director General to institute consequence management against the senior officials who hid the report from me for almost a year. This is a gross violation of their duties to report to me as the Executive Authority who commissioned the independent audit in the first place.