Former Mayor of Cape Town Patricia De Lille. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille on Wednesday said she was preparing to lay fraud charges against several Democratic Alliance (DA) senior members, including MPs, regarding a forged Auditor General's report circulated on social media. De Lille, who hung up her mayoral chain on October 31 following a protracted battle with DA leaders who said they had lost confidence in her ability to lead the City and who claim she was guilty of several corrupt activities while mayor, said she would lay the charges at the Cape Town central police station on Thursday.

The social media post titled "Patricia de Lille exposed" purports to be a document of the Auditor General Kimi Makwetu with his signature attached, and lists a number of breaches by De Lille related to the MyCiti bus procurement process. The Auditor General later confirmed the document was fake.

De Lille initially threatened to sue the MPs if they did not apologise in public. The two MPs are DA deputy chief whip Mike Waters and National Council of Provinces MP Bronwynn Engelbrecht.

