Leader of the Good movement, Patricia de Lille has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove those who are implicated in corruption. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Former DA mayor, and now leader of the Good movement, Patricia de Lille has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove those who are implicated in corruption from the ANC’s list of parliamentary representatives. De Lille was speaking at the launch of her newly found political home’s manifesto.

“We are at the moment, a country of commissions of inquiries, which is very good because at least the president is attempting to do something, openly and transparently especially about the issue of corruption.

“I think the President must also take the country into his confidence by explaining to South Africans what is going to happen to people implicated in corruption. We know that people are innocent until proven guilty, but I think there is an opportunity for the President, when they announce the list of candidates, to exclude some of the people until their names have been cleared,” said De Lille.

Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his second SONA after taking over the reins in February 2018. The SONA will be the last of the fifth administration, due to the elections later this year.

Over the past weeks, a number of ANC officials were implicated in testimonies given at the Zondo commission of inquiry.

De Lille said she expects Ramaphosa to send a stern message to those implicated, and assure South Africans that corruption is viewed in a serious light.

“I need to hear a plan from the president, on what will happen once these commissions what he will do. Corruption steals from the poor. I am sure all of us are very depressed about what we see in these commissions,” said De Lille.

ANC has previously said it still has to screen the candidates who have been selected to represent the party in Parliament and cannot give a final deadline on when this process will be completed.

Political Bureau