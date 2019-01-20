Patricia de Lille unveiled the interim national leadership committee of her new political party "Good" on Sunday morning. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille on Sunday confirmed she will lead her newly established GOOD party until at least after the 2019 general election. "On Friday 18 January 2019, and acting in terms of the constitution of GOOD, I convened and constituted our interim national leadership committee (NLC). The Interim NLC will act as the movement’s decision-making body until after the 2019 elections when we will convene a congress and elect the movement’s leadership," she said in a statement.

The NLC’s most important task and focus was to lead the party to success in the elections. The NLC consisted of 36 members with the power to co-opt additional members if and when required. The NLC was fully representative of all nine provinces with at least three delegates from each province. The next task was to establish interim provincial coordinating committees in each province.

"In terms of our constitution we have allocated specific leadership roles and functions to members of the interim NLC," De Lille said.

These were:



leader: De Lille;

national chairperson: Nthabiseng Lephoko;

deputy national chairperson: Bongani Madikane;

secretary general: Brett Herron;

deputy secretary general: Lehlohonono Mtshali;

national treasurer: Masego Kwenamera;

national organiser: Shaun August;

deputy national organiser: Vivien Laverge;

deputy national organiser: Marius Gysman; and

policy officer: Mark Rountree.

"Today [Sunday] our 36 member NLC of leaders both young and experienced have come together to work for a GOOD future for our country. These leaders are all GOOD South Africans who are eager to do GOOD for all our people," De Lille said.

The NLC hosted a policy conference on Sunday which was attended by nearly 100 delegates from across the country.

"When I announced the formation of GOOD I also announced our key values and a vision for South Africa. At the heart of this future vision is a South Africa that is spatially, socially, economically, and environmentally just. Today [Sunday] we discussed GOOD policy positions under these four themes."

These positions would be formulated into a full policy document and published for every South African to read and consider. That detailed policy document would be made available by the end of this month, De Lille said.

African News Agency/ANA